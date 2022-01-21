Official: Man killed by police had 2 toy replica guns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man fatally shot by police officers at the San Francisco International Airport was carrying two toy replica guns, an official said Friday.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who initially took over the investigation because the airport is in his county, told The San Francisco Chronicle that the man was carrying two airsoft guns without the orange tips that helps differentiate them from real guns.

San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said hours after the fatal shooting Thursday that the man was armed and causing a disturbance at a train station near the San Francisco airport and that officers shot him after he ignored their orders and continued advancing toward them.

When asked to clarify what kind of weapon the man was carrying, Gatpandan said that was still under investigation and that more information would be released within 10 days.

After a reporter asked whether the weapons were replicas, Gatpandan again said it was under investigation.

Asked if an airsoft gun is considered a handgun, she said: “An airsoft handgun, I would have to look at the exact definition in the public, but it’s a gun.”

The California Department of Justice will independently review the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told the newspaper Friday the preliminary investigation "indicates that the decedent appeared to have been in possession of an airsoft gun, which is considered a replica gun.”

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.