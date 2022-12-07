Oil & Gas Stock Is Ready to Heat Up

Oil and gas stock ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is pulling back this afternoon, and was last seen down 2.6% to trade at $116.31. The silver lining to this breather though, is that a study from Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White shows the shares have pulled back to a historically bullish trendline.

Per White's data, COP is within one standard deviation from its 80-day moving average, after trading above this trendline for the last few months. Over the last three years, ConocoPhillips stock experienced six similar signals and was higher one month later three times, averaging a 6.7% return. From its current perch, a move of similar magnitude would put COP at $124.10, not far off its Nov. 4, all-time high of $138.49.

From a technical standpoint, ConocoPhillips stock is already outperforming the sector. The equity boasts a 60.9% year-over-year lead, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is up 54.8% in the same timeframe.

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could also provide tailwinds. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), COP sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.96, which sits in the 98th percentile of its 12-month range. Echoing this, ConocoPhillips stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio of 1.04 stands in the 89th percentile of annual readings. Both of these figure point towards a put-biased amongst options traders.

It's also worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 83 out of 100, suggesting COP has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations over the past year.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .