Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities

S&P 500   4,253.61 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,276.91 (+0.31%)
QQQ   328.38 (-0.87%)
AAPL   155.97 (-1.61%)
MSFT   284.42 (-0.41%)
FB   189.66 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   2,628.83 (-0.75%)
AMZN   2,953.05 (+0.57%)
TSLA   802.88 (-4.23%)
NVDA   225.03 (-0.68%)
BABA   88.29 (-4.98%)
NIO   16.45 (-7.43%)
AMD   106.06 (-0.38%)
CGC   6.17 (-3.59%)
MU   73.41 (-3.05%)
GE   92.27 (+1.03%)
T   23.36 (+0.73%)
F   16.21 (-0.73%)
DIS   133.20 (-0.33%)
AMC   14.85 (-3.07%)
PFE   50.71 (+3.07%)
PYPL   98.56 (+0.01%)
ACB   3.20 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   4,253.61 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,276.91 (+0.31%)
QQQ   328.38 (-0.87%)
AAPL   155.97 (-1.61%)
MSFT   284.42 (-0.41%)
FB   189.66 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   2,628.83 (-0.75%)
AMZN   2,953.05 (+0.57%)
TSLA   802.88 (-4.23%)
NVDA   225.03 (-0.68%)
BABA   88.29 (-4.98%)
NIO   16.45 (-7.43%)
AMD   106.06 (-0.38%)
CGC   6.17 (-3.59%)
MU   73.41 (-3.05%)
GE   92.27 (+1.03%)
T   23.36 (+0.73%)
F   16.21 (-0.73%)
DIS   133.20 (-0.33%)
AMC   14.85 (-3.07%)
PFE   50.71 (+3.07%)
PYPL   98.56 (+0.01%)
ACB   3.20 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   4,253.61 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,276.91 (+0.31%)
QQQ   328.38 (-0.87%)
AAPL   155.97 (-1.61%)
MSFT   284.42 (-0.41%)
FB   189.66 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   2,628.83 (-0.75%)
AMZN   2,953.05 (+0.57%)
TSLA   802.88 (-4.23%)
NVDA   225.03 (-0.68%)
BABA   88.29 (-4.98%)
NIO   16.45 (-7.43%)
AMD   106.06 (-0.38%)
CGC   6.17 (-3.59%)
MU   73.41 (-3.05%)
GE   92.27 (+1.03%)
T   23.36 (+0.73%)
F   16.21 (-0.73%)
DIS   133.20 (-0.33%)
AMC   14.85 (-3.07%)
PFE   50.71 (+3.07%)
PYPL   98.56 (+0.01%)
ACB   3.20 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   4,253.61 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,276.91 (+0.31%)
QQQ   328.38 (-0.87%)
AAPL   155.97 (-1.61%)
MSFT   284.42 (-0.41%)
FB   189.66 (-2.84%)
GOOGL   2,628.83 (-0.75%)
AMZN   2,953.05 (+0.57%)
TSLA   802.88 (-4.23%)
NVDA   225.03 (-0.68%)
BABA   88.29 (-4.98%)
NIO   16.45 (-7.43%)
AMD   106.06 (-0.38%)
CGC   6.17 (-3.59%)
MU   73.41 (-3.05%)
GE   92.27 (+1.03%)
T   23.36 (+0.73%)
F   16.21 (-0.73%)
DIS   133.20 (-0.33%)
AMC   14.85 (-3.07%)
PFE   50.71 (+3.07%)
PYPL   98.56 (+0.01%)
ACB   3.20 (-3.90%)

Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities

Friday, March 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Oil companies operating in the most active oilfield in the United States are the latest opponents of plans to store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants in the Permian Basin.

Federal regulators already have granted a license for one interim storage project in West Texas, and developers are awaiting approval for a similar facility in southeastern New Mexico.

Tommy Taylor, chairman of the Permian Basin Coalition, said in a recent statement that rising gas prices and global tensions involving Russia — one of the world's largest oil producers — should be a concern.

“Gas prices are soaring and families are struggling to pay bills," Taylor said. “Yet the federal government wants to keep America’s energy producers on the sidelines by keeping oil and gas production low, and to make matters worse, they are putting America and our allies at risk by proposing to store high-level nuclear waste in America’s most productive oil field.”

The coalition has called on Congress to include language to block the storage projects in the federal omnibus spending package, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.

The coalition's members include Shell Oil Company, the Texas Oil and Gas Association and dozens of Texas cities, counties and chambers of commerce.

The Nuclear Regulator Commission recently granted a license to Waste Control Specialists for a storage facility in Andrews, Texas. They're still considering an application by Holtec International for a similar facility just to the west of the state line in New Mexico.

Both facilities would see thousands of metric tons of spent fuel shipped into Texas and New Mexico from nuclear power plants around the country for temporary storage pending development of a permanent repository.

Critics, including top elected officials from Texas and New Mexico, have voiced concerns because the federal government lacks any plans for a permanent resting place for the radioactive waste.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Ted Cruz of Texas recently introduced legislation aimed at banning federal funding from supporting such a site.

Dozens of environmental groups and nuclear watchdogs also have outlined their concerns about the projects in comments to the U.S. Energy Department.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.