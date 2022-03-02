S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
S&P 500   4,306.26
DOW   33,294.95
QQQ   341.49
3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt 
A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s 
3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
Live updates: 5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured
Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices

Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | James Macpherson, Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller said it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for storage.

Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled to make a formal announcement of the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline Wednesday morning at an ethanol plant in Casselton. The plant is one of 31 ethanol facilities across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas, where emissions would be captured and piped to western North Dakota and buried deep underground.

The pipeline developer's vice president Wade Boeshans said the project could move up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. That's equal to removing the annual carbon emissions of 2.6 million cars.

Boeshans said the involvement of Hamm likely will help raise capital for the project. Hamm's company helped lead a renaissance in the U.S. oil industry through the use of horizontal drilling to free oil trapped in shale rock.

Summit also may explore other options for the gas, including injecting it into old oil wells to boost production, Boeshans said. But that process has been largely unsuccessful so far in North Dakota.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.