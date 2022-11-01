Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price? 
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price? 
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price? 
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price? 

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2021. Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by higher global energy prices. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide.

The oil firm's profits will help fund the kingdom's assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer's wallets.

Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned oil company said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It put its profits so far in 2022 at $130.3 billion, compared to $77.6 billion in 2021.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

Benchmark Brent crude traded just shy of $95 a barrel Tuesday. The sliver of Aramco that the kingdom has put on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market stood at $9.29 a share before trading Tuesday — putting its valuation at just over $2 trillion.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.