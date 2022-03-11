QQQ   330.17 (-0.33%)
AAPL   157.23 (-0.81%)
MSFT   285.69 (+0.04%)
FB   187.59 (-3.90%)
GOOGL   2,643.76 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,941.15 (+0.16%)
TSLA   819.00 (-2.30%)
NVDA   226.24 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.63 (-4.62%)
NIO   16.88 (-5.01%)
AMD   105.56 (-0.85%)
CGC   6.24 (-2.50%)
MU   73.70 (-2.67%)
GE   93.08 (+1.92%)
T   23.44 (+1.08%)
F   16.29 (-0.24%)
DIS   133.68 (+0.03%)
AMC   14.37 (-6.20%)
PFE   49.78 (+1.18%)
PYPL   95.67 (-2.92%)
BA   182.48 (+2.29%)
QQQ   330.17 (-0.33%)
AAPL   157.23 (-0.81%)
MSFT   285.69 (+0.04%)
FB   187.59 (-3.90%)
GOOGL   2,643.76 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,941.15 (+0.16%)
TSLA   819.00 (-2.30%)
NVDA   226.24 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.63 (-4.62%)
NIO   16.88 (-5.01%)
AMD   105.56 (-0.85%)
CGC   6.24 (-2.50%)
MU   73.70 (-2.67%)
GE   93.08 (+1.92%)
T   23.44 (+1.08%)
F   16.29 (-0.24%)
DIS   133.68 (+0.03%)
AMC   14.37 (-6.20%)
PFE   49.78 (+1.18%)
PYPL   95.67 (-2.92%)
BA   182.48 (+2.29%)
QQQ   330.17 (-0.33%)
AAPL   157.23 (-0.81%)
MSFT   285.69 (+0.04%)
FB   187.59 (-3.90%)
GOOGL   2,643.76 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,941.15 (+0.16%)
TSLA   819.00 (-2.30%)
NVDA   226.24 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.63 (-4.62%)
NIO   16.88 (-5.01%)
AMD   105.56 (-0.85%)
CGC   6.24 (-2.50%)
MU   73.70 (-2.67%)
GE   93.08 (+1.92%)
T   23.44 (+1.08%)
F   16.29 (-0.24%)
DIS   133.68 (+0.03%)
AMC   14.37 (-6.20%)
PFE   49.78 (+1.18%)
PYPL   95.67 (-2.92%)
BA   182.48 (+2.29%)
QQQ   330.17 (-0.33%)
AAPL   157.23 (-0.81%)
MSFT   285.69 (+0.04%)
FB   187.59 (-3.90%)
GOOGL   2,643.76 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,941.15 (+0.16%)
TSLA   819.00 (-2.30%)
NVDA   226.24 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.63 (-4.62%)
NIO   16.88 (-5.01%)
AMD   105.56 (-0.85%)
CGC   6.24 (-2.50%)
MU   73.70 (-2.67%)
GE   93.08 (+1.92%)
T   23.44 (+1.08%)
F   16.29 (-0.24%)
DIS   133.68 (+0.03%)
AMC   14.37 (-6.20%)
PFE   49.78 (+1.18%)
PYPL   95.67 (-2.92%)
BA   182.48 (+2.29%)

Oil Prices On A Rollercoaster After UAE Retracts Increased Supply Talk

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | ValueWalk

Oil prices plunged by 17% Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had urged OPEC producers to increase output given sanctions that threaten Russian supply. However, prices rose 5% Thursday when the UAE recoiled on the announcement and ensured it would for now stick to OPEC’s monthly output deal.

Oil Prices Chaos

As reported by BBC News, Yousuf Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the U.S., offered a glimmer of hope amid skyrocketing prices by saying in a statement Wednesday: “We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels.”

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The statement, which was tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington, was later contradicted the following day when energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the country would stick to current OPEC’s monthly output agreement, which determines how much crude member countries should produce.

U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders have committed to easing the surging prices, while government officials have been in contact with other crude producers to encourage an increase in supplies.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck urged OPEC producers to increase output “to create relief on the market.”

Pressing Situation

Since February 24 —day one of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine— oil prices have skyrocketed by 30% peaking to $139 a barrel. The bobbing prices mean that oil plunged to $106 Wednesday and went back up to $116 a barrel Thursday morning.

Amid the situation, Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said: “To suggest the oil market is confused would be an understatement as we are in an unprecedented situation.”

Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar added, “We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine increased price pressures as sanctions are making it hard for the Eurasia giant to find new buyers. The International Energy Agency’s move to release 60 million barrels from strategic national reserves is bound to do little for price upsurge.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.