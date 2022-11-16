Oil Stock Headed Higher This Quarter

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to the energy and industrial industries in over 120 countries. The company provides the oil and gas industry with products and services for oil drilling, formation evaluation, completion, production, and reservoir consulting. At last glance, BKR is trading 2.5% higher at $30.90.

On Oct. 27, Baker Hughes declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.18 per share in the previous quarter. The raise reflected dividend growth of 5.5%, placing its dividend yield at 2.45% and its forward dividend at $0.76. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 18, to shareholders on record by Nov. 7.

Furthermore, Baker Hughes also announced the authorization of an additional $2 billion to be added to its existing share repurchase plan, increasing the amount from $2 billion to $4 billion. The company has already repurchased approximately $1.2 billion shares under the current plan as of Sept. 30 and plans to fund the new amount through the sale of its BHH LLC common units.

On the charts, the equity struggled to gain traction until it bounced from a bottom just below $21 at the end of the third quarter. Since, the shares have seen several bull gaps, most notably one above the 50-day moving average in mid-October, with recent support stemming from the ascending 10-day trendline.

Moreover, BKR trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44, signaling a relatively fair valuation when considering the business’s expectations for the coming year.

