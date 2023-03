On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston can continue to buy alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire as officials work out a “creative solution” to avoid violating a state liquor law, officials said.The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles (233 kilometers) from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train includes a cafe car that serves alcohol.The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, a quasi-government agency that has a service agreement with Amtrak, said it was told by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission that the train can’t serve alcohol during the New Hampshire portion of the journey. There's a law that forbids serving alcohol that hasn't been purchased in the state. The liquor commission didn't immediately comment Wednesday. It said in a statement Tuesday that the Massachusetts-based company that provides the train's food and beverage service “inadvertently acknowledged that it had been in violation” of New Hampshire's law as it was in the process of renewing its license to serve alcohol on the Downeaster. The commission said it is “exploring a creative solution, laying tracks for a unique partnership between New Hampshire and Maine.”Meanwhile, alcohol sales will continue as usual.“It’s our understanding that the liquor sales on board will not need to be suspended in New Hampshire, and we’re very grateful of that,” said Patricia Quinn, executive director of the rail authority. The train brings hundreds of thousands of passengers to Boston every year, and its advertising sometimes plays up the ability to relax with a drink during the ride. It’s a popular travel alternative for sports and concerts because the line ends just steps from TD Garden, one of New England’s biggest performance venues.Amtrak is aware that “customers on board the Downeaster are still able to continue purchasing alcoholic drinks from the cafe car when riding through New Hampshire,” said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak representative.___Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here