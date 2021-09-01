OPEC steadily adds back production as economy recovers





FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Members of the OPEC oil producing cartel and allied countries led by Russia signed off Wednesday on gradually increasing production as the global economy and demand for fuel continue to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, known as OPEC+, agreed at an online meeting to stick with earlier plans to add back 400,000 barrels per day from Oct. 1. The cartel and its allies are gingerly restoring deep cuts made last year, when lockdowns and travel restrictions caused demand for fuel and prices to crater.

Prices fell ahead of the meeting but rose afterward to trade little changed on the day. Oil was off a bare 0.1% at $68.44 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude, an international benchmark, traded down 0.2% at $71.47 per barrel. Prices have recovered from a slump to just above $62 for New York Mercantile Exchange crude on Aug. 20.

The OPEC+ decision tracks with a plan forged in July to add back 400,000 barrels a day each month until last year's cuts are restored next year. Led by its de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ has taken a step-by-step approach. The group has started meeting monthly to keep close watch on the market and production levels amid uncertainty about whether the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus will present further economic setbacks in different parts of the world.

Adding too much oil to the market could cause prices to slip, as they briefly did in August, while holding back production costs members money for their state budgets.

The Biden administration has urged OPEC to increase production faster, saying that higher gasoline costs risk harming the ongoing global recovery.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of gas at the pump was $3.17 on Wednesday, according to motoring association AAA. That compares to $2.32 per gallon a year ago. The cost of crude oil accounts for about half the price of gasoline at the pump.

Analysts said gas prices might rise after refineries in the United States shut down during Hurricane Ida, but they so far have remained relatively steady.

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.