S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
OPEC+ to boost oil production by much slower pace in September than in previous months, at 100,000 barrels a day

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — OPEC+ to boost oil production by much slower pace in September than in previous months, at 100,000 barrels a day.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

