Opening of NBA playoffs gives ratings win to ABC, ESPN

S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)
S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)
S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)
S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)

Opening of NBA playoffs gives ratings win to ABC, ESPN

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer


Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after making a layup at the buzzer to score and win Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. The Celtics won 115-114. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA playoffs have begun with no clear championship favorite, and that appears to be good news for ABC and ESPN.

The opening-round schedule of five games last weekend on the networks had more viewers than any playoff start since 2011, and its average of 4.17 million was up 32% over last year, the Nielsen company said.

Leading the way was the instant classic between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, with 6.9 million viewers Sunday afternoon, making it the most-watched first round game since 2016, Nielsen said. Viewership peaked at 9.8 million when the Celtics hit a last-second layup to win 115-114.

Among the broadcast networks, CBS led the way last week with an average of 4.5 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 3.5 million, NBC had 3 million, Fox had 2.8 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 800,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with a prime-time average of 2.24 million viewers. TNT had 1.59 million, ESPN had 1.23 million, MSNBC had 1.16 million and HGTV had 977,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings with an average of 8 million viewers last week. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.6 million.

For the week of April 11-17, the top 20 most-watched prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “FBI,” CBS, 7.39 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.12 million.

3. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.11 million.

4. “Young Sheldon," CBS, 6.85 million.

5. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.77 million.

6. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.64 million.

7. “Ghosts,” CBS, 5.96 million.

8. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.92 million.

9. “FBI: International," CBS, 5.79 million.


10. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.64 million.

11. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.43 million.

12. “CMT Music Awards,” CBS, 5.33 million.

13. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.31 million.

14. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 5.27 million.

15. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.08 million.

16. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.07 million.

17. “911,” Fox, 5.06 million.

18. “United States of Al,” CBS, 4.91 million.

19. NBA Playoffs: Chicago at Milwaukee, Turner, 4.77 million.

20. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.74 million.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.