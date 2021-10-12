QQQ   357.14 (-0.35%)
AAPL   141.51 (-0.91%)
MSFT   292.88 (-0.46%)
FB   323.77 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,728.98 (-1.77%)
TSLA   805.72 (+1.74%)
AMZN   3,247.33 (+0.03%)
NVDA   206.71 (-0.12%)
BABA   163.00 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.51 (-0.36%)
CGC   13.13 (+0.61%)
GE   102.72 (-1.31%)
AMD   105.04 (+0.34%)
MU   66.72 (-3.61%)
T   25.43 (-2.31%)
F   15.64 (+3.64%)
ACB   7.02 (+0.14%)
DIS   173.13 (-0.22%)
PFE   41.85 (-0.50%)
BA   223.57 (-1.27%)
AMC   36.82 (-1.15%)
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city nearest the attraction. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares) to its resort near Winter Haven.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday.

Officials also announced ticket prices.

A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass costs $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark. Based on the popular preschool animated television series, the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park, but will be separately ticketed, according to a news release.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, water play areas and live shows, mostly designed for small children and their parents, officials said. Families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends. Attractions will include George's Fort, Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse, George's Tricycle Trail, Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail, Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena, Peppa Pig's Treehouse, Pirate Island Sand Play and Rebecca Rabbit's Playground.

The Peppa Pig theme park will be operated under a licensing agreement with Hasbro, which owns the character.

Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011 on the former site of Cypress Gardens. The park unveiled its first hotel in 2015, added the off-site Legoland Beach Retreat in 2017 and opened Pirate Island Hotel last year.

Legoland operates nine other theme parks around the world, including in Denmark, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Japan, New York, California and Dubai.


