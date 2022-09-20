50% OFF
S&P 500   3,855.49 (-1.14%)
DOW   30,660.65 (-1.16%)
QQQ   288.66 (-0.82%)
AAPL   154.43 (-0.03%)
MSFT   242.86 (-0.68%)
META   146.43 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   101.92 (-1.12%)
AMZN   122.95 (-1.37%)
TSLA   306.29 (-0.90%)
NVDA   132.31 (-1.13%)
NIO   20.27 (-3.01%)
BABA   87.75 (+0.10%)
AMD   75.99 (-1.02%)
T   16.64 (-0.72%)
MU   51.24 (-1.65%)
CGC   3.15 (-2.48%)
F   13.55 (-9.24%)
GE   66.65 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   8.95 (-2.51%)
PYPL   90.98 (-4.26%)
PFE   44.89 (-1.21%)
NFLX   243.64 (+0.00%)
Options Bears Circle Apparel Stock, Brush Off Analyst Upgrade

Mon., September 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) is seeing an influx of bearish options activity today, despite the apparel retailer earning an upgrade from Williams Trading to "hold" from "sell." So far, 12,000 puts have been exchanged -- 29 times the volume that is typically seen at this point. Most popular by far is the weekly 10/7 15-strike put, where new positions are being opened.

Although last seen up 0.6% to trade at $17.34, the $20 level rejected the shares just last week. The security is also sitting near its annual low of $16.65, and remains down 52.7% year-to-date. Plus, overhead pressure at the 160-day moving average -- or $24 level -- capped the security's mid-August rally.

GOOS 160 Day

While short sellers have been hitting the exits of late, they still rule the rooster. The 6.45 million shares sold short account for 12% of the equity's available float, or nearly seven days' worth of pent-up buying power.

Now looks like an affordable time to speculate on the security's next move with options. Canada Goose stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 57% sits higher than just 19% of readings in its annual range, suggesting these options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

