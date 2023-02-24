Options Bears Love This Struggling Healthcare REIT

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   3,950.43 (-1.54%)
DOW   32,699.11 (-1.37%)
QQQ   292.26 (-1.54%)
AAPL   146.88 (-1.69%)
MSFT   250.16 (-1.81%)
META   168.60 (-2.00%)
GOOGL   89.58 (-1.44%)
AMZN   93.78 (-2.13%)
TSLA   196.82 (-2.60%)
NVDA   233.57 (-1.30%)
NIO   9.44 (-3.58%)
BABA   90.74 (-3.63%)
AMD   78.00 (-2.19%)
T   19.19 (-0.83%)
F   11.88 (-1.57%)
MU   57.85 (-1.53%)
CGC   2.32 (-2.52%)
GE   82.17 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.81 (-1.89%)
AMC   6.17 (-0.96%)
PFE   41.82 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.59 (-2.13%)
NFLX   320.37 (-1.01%)
S&P 500   3,950.43 (-1.54%)
DOW   32,699.11 (-1.37%)
QQQ   292.26 (-1.54%)
AAPL   146.88 (-1.69%)
MSFT   250.16 (-1.81%)
META   168.60 (-2.00%)
GOOGL   89.58 (-1.44%)
AMZN   93.78 (-2.13%)
TSLA   196.82 (-2.60%)
NVDA   233.57 (-1.30%)
NIO   9.44 (-3.58%)
BABA   90.74 (-3.63%)
AMD   78.00 (-2.19%)
T   19.19 (-0.83%)
F   11.88 (-1.57%)
MU   57.85 (-1.53%)
CGC   2.32 (-2.52%)
GE   82.17 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.81 (-1.89%)
AMC   6.17 (-0.96%)
PFE   41.82 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.59 (-2.13%)
NFLX   320.37 (-1.01%)
S&P 500   3,950.43 (-1.54%)
DOW   32,699.11 (-1.37%)
QQQ   292.26 (-1.54%)
AAPL   146.88 (-1.69%)
MSFT   250.16 (-1.81%)
META   168.60 (-2.00%)
GOOGL   89.58 (-1.44%)
AMZN   93.78 (-2.13%)
TSLA   196.82 (-2.60%)
NVDA   233.57 (-1.30%)
NIO   9.44 (-3.58%)
BABA   90.74 (-3.63%)
AMD   78.00 (-2.19%)
T   19.19 (-0.83%)
F   11.88 (-1.57%)
MU   57.85 (-1.53%)
CGC   2.32 (-2.52%)
GE   82.17 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.81 (-1.89%)
AMC   6.17 (-0.96%)
PFE   41.82 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.59 (-2.13%)
NFLX   320.37 (-1.01%)
S&P 500   3,950.43 (-1.54%)
DOW   32,699.11 (-1.37%)
QQQ   292.26 (-1.54%)
AAPL   146.88 (-1.69%)
MSFT   250.16 (-1.81%)
META   168.60 (-2.00%)
GOOGL   89.58 (-1.44%)
AMZN   93.78 (-2.13%)
TSLA   196.82 (-2.60%)
NVDA   233.57 (-1.30%)
NIO   9.44 (-3.58%)
BABA   90.74 (-3.63%)
AMD   78.00 (-2.19%)
T   19.19 (-0.83%)
F   11.88 (-1.57%)
MU   57.85 (-1.53%)
CGC   2.32 (-2.52%)
GE   82.17 (-0.93%)
DIS   99.81 (-1.89%)
AMC   6.17 (-0.96%)
PFE   41.82 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.59 (-2.13%)
NFLX   320.37 (-1.01%)

Options Bears Love This Struggling Healthcare REIT

Thu., February 23, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is down 8.2% at $11.21 at last check, after the company announced disappointing fourth-quarter results, and issued a dismal 2023 forecast to boot. The security is down 43.9% year-over-year, and earlier fell to its lowest level since December. The 180-day moving average has been capping the security for much of the past 12 months, with at least three rallies losing steam near it since the beginning of 2023.

MPW 180 Day

Options traders have taken an interest in the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT), though. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of S&P 400 stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume over the past 10 days, MPW saw 284,628 calls and 513,757 puts exchanged in that time. The most popular contract over this period was the April 10 put.

MAO 223 

Analysts lean bullish, indicating the equity may be overdue for a round of downgrades. In fact, seven of the 11 analysts in coverage sport a "buy" or better rating. Meanwhile, the 102.70 million shares sold short account for a whopping 17.4% of the equity's available float.

It's also worth noting the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) stands at 97 out of 100, suggesting Medical Properties Trust stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations in the past year. 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Recent Videos

AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: