S&P 500   4,170.72 (-0.68%)
DOW   33,148.06 (-0.43%)
QQQ   319.44 (-0.36%)
AAPL   170.19 (+0.09%)
MSFT   279.07 (+0.08%)
META   168.86 (+0.05%)
GOOGL   114.66 (-1.71%)
AMZN   137.46 (+0.13%)
TSLA   296.80 (+0.25%)
NVDA   175.91 (-1.80%)
NIO   20.38 (+1.49%)
BABA   102.12 (+2.23%)
AMD   96.22 (-0.99%)
T   18.03 (-0.33%)
MU   60.19 (-1.65%)
CGC   4.14 (-2.13%)
F   15.94 (+0.06%)
GE   78.08 (-0.08%)
DIS   117.56 (+0.09%)
AMC   9.53 (-0.42%)
PYPL   96.68 (-0.04%)
PFE   47.80 (-0.21%)
NFLX   235.15 (+0.50%)
Options Bulls Abuzz After Plug Power Strikes Deal with Amazon

Thu., August 25, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are up 5.8% to trade at $29.11 at last check, following the company's new agreement with Amazon.com (AMZN). The hydrogen fuel cell provider just inked a deal to supply Amazon with green liquid hydrogen for some of its its transportation and building operations, with the arrangement set to begin in 2025. 

Just ahead of the session's halfway point, more than 98,000 calls have already exchanged hands in PLUG's options pits. That's good for quadruple the intraday average, and easily outpacing the roughly 37,000 puts traded so far. The two most popular contracts are the weekly 8/26 32- and 31-strike calls, and new positions are being opened at each. 

Those speculating today are in luck, as the equity sports affordable options at the moment. This is per PLUG's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 71%, which stands in the relatively low 21st percentile of annual readings, implying options traders are pricing in lower-than-usual volatility expectations. What's more, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 93 out of 100 suggests the equity tends to outperform said volatility expectations.

Shorts, meanwhile, are building their positions, meaning there is plenty of pessimism to unwind, which could push the security higher. Short interest rose 7.5% in the last two reporting periods, and the 70.32 million shares sold short account for a healthy 13.6% of the stock's available float.

Today's pop brought PLUG within a hair's breadth of its April 4, annual peak of $32.05 earlier today. While the shares have pulled back slightly over the course of the session, the $29 level has stepped in to contain any further drops and help Power Plug stock maintain a slim 3.7% year-to-date lead. An additional layer of support was found in the equity's 20-day moving average, which caught a notable pullback earlier this month.

PLUG Chart August 25

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

