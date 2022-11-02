S&P 500   3,837.66 (-0.48%)
DOW   32,507.75 (-0.45%)
QQQ   275.12 (-1.02%)
AAPL   148.88 (-2.91%)
MSFT   229.09 (-1.31%)
META   94.09 (+1.00%)
GOOGL   90.82 (-3.90%)
AMZN   97.34 (-4.98%)
TSLA   226.00 (-0.68%)
NVDA   138.58 (+2.67%)
NIO   9.70 (+0.31%)
BABA   66.50 (+4.59%)
AMD   62.80 (+4.56%)
T   18.30 (+0.38%)
MU   54.57 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.44 (-7.77%)
F   13.25 (-0.90%)
DIS   105.52 (-0.96%)
AMC   6.22 (-6.61%)
PYPL   82.83 (-0.90%)
PFE   47.96 (+3.03%)
NFLX   287.75 (-1.41%)
Options Bulls Blast Surging SoFi Technologies Stock After Earnings

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is soaring today, up 14% to trade at $6.20 at last check, after the fintech company reported smaller-than-expected losses and a revenue beat for the third quarter. What's more, SoFi Technology raised its outlook, after adding roughly 424,000 new members during the quarter. Options bulls are targeting the security in response, and SOFI was earlier at the top Stocktwits' trending list. 

So far, 461,000 calls have been exchanged today, compared to 120,000 puts, with call volume running at 4.3 times the typical daily volume. The weekly 11/4 6- and 6.50-strike calls are the most popular, with new positions opening at both. 

This penchant for calls isn't unusual considering options traders' bullish sentiment over the past 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), SOFI's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 5.39 ranks higher than 94% of readings from the past year. 

Analysts are leaning optimistic as well. Of the 12 analysts in coverage, eight carry a "strong buy" rating on SOFI, with four a tepid "hold." Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $8.29 is a 43.9% premium to current levels. 

Today's pop appears to be running into pressure at the 150-day moving average, however. And year-to-date, SoFi Technologies stock is still down 63.3%. 

SOFI Nov1 Intraday

 

