Options Bulls Blast Tech Stock on Expanded Partnership

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stock was last seen down 4.9% at $7.94, reversing earlier gains after the big data analytics name revealed it will expand its cloud partnership with Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure to service the U.S. Department of Defense.

Options bulls are targeting the equity despite today's bear gap, which may be linked to broader market headwinds. So far today, 62,000 calls have crossed the tape -- double the intraday average volume -- compared to just 14,000 puts. Most popular is the weekly 4/6 8.50-strike call, where positions are being opened.

At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), PLTR carries a 10-day call/put volume ratio of 3.76 that sits higher than 92% of readings from the past year, suggesting a preference for bullish bets in the last two weeks.

Options are affordably priced at the moment, making now an opportune time to weigh in PLTR's next moves. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 50% that sits higher than just 2% of annual readings.

The security has struggled with a ceiling at the $8.50 region since late February, after it pulled back from its highest level since August. The 80-day moving average looks ready to contain any additional losses, though, and year-to-date PLTR maintains a solid 23.9% lead.

