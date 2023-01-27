Options Bulls Flock to Tesla Stock After Quarterly Win

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   293.34
WSC Sports Was Built on a Love for Sports. It Changed The Entire Game.
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors 
The New Energy Crisis No One Saw Coming (Ad)
Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Today's Featured Press Release (Ad)
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   293.34
WSC Sports Was Built on a Love for Sports. It Changed The Entire Game.
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors 
The New Energy Crisis No One Saw Coming (Ad)
Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Today's Featured Press Release (Ad)
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   293.34
WSC Sports Was Built on a Love for Sports. It Changed The Entire Game.
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors 
The New Energy Crisis No One Saw Coming (Ad)
Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Today's Featured Press Release (Ad)
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   293.34
WSC Sports Was Built on a Love for Sports. It Changed The Entire Game.
Is This The End of Capitalism? (Ad)
3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors 
The New Energy Crisis No One Saw Coming (Ad)
Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Today's Featured Press Release (Ad)
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up

Options Bulls Flock to Tesla Stock After Quarterly Win

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Electric vehicle (EV) name Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is extending yesterday's surge, last seen up 9.3% to trade at $157.89, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, the latter of which set a record. What's more, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla could make 2 million cars in 2023.

Options bulls are already responding to the results, with 730,000 calls exchanged so far -- double the volume that's usually seen at this point -- compared to 637,000 puts. Most popular is the weekly 1/27 60-strike call, followed by the 65-strike call in that series, with new positions being opened at both.

Today's penchant for bullish bets is in line with sentiment over the past several weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), TSLA sports a 50-day call/put volume ratio of 1.22 that sits in the 94th percentile of readings from the past 12 months.

Echoing this, Telsa stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.72 ranks higher than just 1% of annual readings. In other words, short-term options traders have rarely been more call-biased.

What's more, TSLA's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) stands at 83 out of 100, which points towards the security's tendency to outperform said volatility expectations. 

The equity is currently trading at its highest level in more than one month, and eyeing its first close above the 40-day moving average since September, as Tesla stock rallies off its Jan. 6, two-year low of $101.82.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Recent Videos

Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: