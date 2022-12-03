Options Bulls Scored Big on Crocs Stock's Latest Rally

Subscribers to our Schaeffer's Weekend Trader service notched a 101% profit with our suggested Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) January 20, 2023 70-strike call in less than a month. Below, we dive into our reasoning for betting bullishly on the retail stock.

At the time of or recommendation on Sunday, Nov. 6, CROX was fresh off a 11% bull gap from a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. This put the shares above a potential trendline of resistance connecting prior three-weeks highs, as well as the $77 region, which was a breakdown level in August from a trendline connecting higher lows. That also the site of the stock's previous post-earnings reaction as well, and a retake of that region could have squeezed out shorts.

It's also worth noting that short interest had also increased 60% since March. Using the 150-day moving average as proxy for average shorted price, shorts were underwater at around $64, suggesting they could begin covering into the end of the year.

Though short covering is still on the table -- the 5.13 million shares sold short make up 8.5% of the stock's available float -- CROX did surge since our recommendation. In fact, Crocs stock was last seen up 1.2% at $100.86. Prior to yesterday's multi-month high, we closed our position, allowing traders to collect the full 101% profit and double their money within a month.

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was 14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

