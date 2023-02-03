Options Bulls Target Amazon.com Stock Ahead of Earnings

Options bulls are targeting Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) ahead of its fourth-quarter report, due out after the close today. So far 1.16 million calls have crossed the tape, which is triple the call volume typically seen at this point and over double the amount of puts exchanged. Expiring tomorrow, the weekly 2/3 120-strike call is the most active contract, with new positions being opened there.

At last glance, AMZN was up 7.2% to trade at $112.69, as Big Tech rallies behind Meta Platforms' post-earnings surge. The stock is still seeing pressure from its 200-day moving average, however.

A look back at Amazon.com's post-earnings history paints a fairly negative picture for the stock. AMZN finished only two of its last eight post-earnings sessions higher. The options pits are pricing in a 7.1% swing, regardless of direction, which is higher than the 11.7% next-day move the stock has averaged over the past couple years.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here