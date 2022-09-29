Options Traders, Analysts Blast BlackBerry Stock After Earnings

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) stepped into the earnings confessional last night, where the communications concern reported fiscal second-quarter losses and revenue that were better than Wall Street anticipated. However, BB was still last seen 3.4% lower to trade at $146.57, after the company offered a weak current-quarter outlook following a fall in cybersecurity revenue.

Options activity is ramping up in response. At the session's halfway point, around 14,000 calls and 6,131 puts have been exchanged so far, which is triple the intraday average volume. Most popular by far is the weekly 9/30 5.50-strike call, followed by the 4.50-strike put in the same series.

It's also worth pointing out that BB ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 7 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making the stock a potential premium-selling candidate.

Additionally, BlackBerry stock was hit with no less than four price-target cuts. CIBC slashed its price target to $4.50 from $5, TD Securities lowered its objective to $4.75. Sentiment wa already bearish coming into today, with three covering brokerages at a "hold," and three at a "sell" or worse.

Today's negative price action was saved by the $4.80 level, but BlackBerry stock continues to underperform the broader market, The equity is off by more than 45% both year-to-date and year-over-year, and its mid-August rally was cut short by it 200-day moving average.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".