Options Traders Blast Amazon Stock After Earnings

Fri., July 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Big Tech earnings took center stage before the market opened, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) highlighted the batch, with its shares up 12.4% to trade at $137.42, at last glance. Though the company reported second-quarter losses of 20 cents per share, due mostly to a $3.9 billion loss on its Rivian (RIVN) investment, it's seeing tailwinds from better-than-expected revenue of $121.23 billion thanks to key segments such as Amazon Web Services and advertising. As a result, Amazon issued a sunny forecast for the third quarter. 

Options traders are already in a frenzy following the results. In the first half hour of trading, roughly 554,000 calls and 278,000 puts exchanged hands, which is five times the amount typical of this point in a given session. The weekly 7/29 135- and 140-strike calls are the most popular contracts, and new positions are opening at both. This indicates these traders see gains up to $140 for AMZN by the session's end.

A bull note barrage is further boosting sentiment, with no less than 14 price-target hikes rolling in. Cowen and Company stood out as the most optimistic, adjusting its price objective to $215 from $210. Meanwhile, Raymond James and Atlantic Equities cut their price targets to $164 and $160, respectively, and Benchmark finally adjusted its price target to $160 from $3,700 following Amazon's stock split.

Sentiment was already high coming into today, with 29 of 31 covering brokerages recommending a "buy" or better. What's more, the 12-month consensus price target of $172.71 was a 28.1% premium to last night's close.

Other members of the group formerly known as FAANG have weighed in with results recently, most notably Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL), but Amazon stock is experiencing arguably the best post-earnings reaction. Today's double-digit percentage pop back above the $136 level and 80-day moving average is significant, the sight of a late-April bear gap that dragged AMZN to two-year lows over the past few months. However, year-to-date the stock remains down 18.8%.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis.

