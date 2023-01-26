QQQ   291.11 (+1.17%)
AAPL   143.50 (+1.16%)
MSFT   243.33 (+1.13%)
META   144.74 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   96.73 (+1.59%)
AMZN   98.93 (+1.80%)
TSLA   156.96 (+8.68%)
NVDA   196.98 (+1.94%)
NIO   11.96 (+2.84%)
BABA   120.47 (+0.18%)
AMD   76.00 (+1.46%)
T   20.17 (-1.22%)
MU   62.21 (+1.09%)
F   12.86 (+0.55%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.72%)
GE   80.72 (-0.09%)
DIS   108.30 (+0.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.29%)
NFLX   365.17 (-0.76%)
QQQ   291.11 (+1.17%)
AAPL   143.50 (+1.16%)
MSFT   243.33 (+1.13%)
META   144.74 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   96.73 (+1.59%)
AMZN   98.93 (+1.80%)
TSLA   156.96 (+8.68%)
NVDA   196.98 (+1.94%)
NIO   11.96 (+2.84%)
BABA   120.47 (+0.18%)
AMD   76.00 (+1.46%)
T   20.17 (-1.22%)
MU   62.21 (+1.09%)
F   12.86 (+0.55%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.72%)
GE   80.72 (-0.09%)
DIS   108.30 (+0.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.29%)
NFLX   365.17 (-0.76%)
QQQ   291.11 (+1.17%)
AAPL   143.50 (+1.16%)
MSFT   243.33 (+1.13%)
META   144.74 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   96.73 (+1.59%)
AMZN   98.93 (+1.80%)
TSLA   156.96 (+8.68%)
NVDA   196.98 (+1.94%)
NIO   11.96 (+2.84%)
BABA   120.47 (+0.18%)
AMD   76.00 (+1.46%)
T   20.17 (-1.22%)
MU   62.21 (+1.09%)
F   12.86 (+0.55%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.72%)
GE   80.72 (-0.09%)
DIS   108.30 (+0.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.29%)
NFLX   365.17 (-0.76%)
QQQ   291.11 (+1.17%)
AAPL   143.50 (+1.16%)
MSFT   243.33 (+1.13%)
META   144.74 (+2.29%)
GOOGL   96.73 (+1.59%)
AMZN   98.93 (+1.80%)
TSLA   156.96 (+8.68%)
NVDA   196.98 (+1.94%)
NIO   11.96 (+2.84%)
BABA   120.47 (+0.18%)
AMD   76.00 (+1.46%)
T   20.17 (-1.22%)
MU   62.21 (+1.09%)
F   12.86 (+0.55%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.72%)
GE   80.72 (-0.09%)
DIS   108.30 (+0.17%)
AMC   5.39 (+1.13%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.12 (+1.29%)
NFLX   365.17 (-0.76%)

Options Traders Blast Shopify Stock After Pricing Announcement

Wed., January 25, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is surging today, up 9.4% to trade at $46.73 at last check, after the company announced plans to increase its prices. Each plan's price is set to increase by roughly 33%, and will take effect for existing customers in April. 

Options traders are targeting Shopify stock after the news. So far, 184,000 calls and 105,000 puts have been exchanged, with overall volume running at triple the intraday average. The weekly 1/27 46-strike call is the most popular, followed by the 45-strike call in the same weekly series. 

SHOP surged on the charts yesterday before settling lower after it was rejected by the $50 level -- a trendline that acted as pressure last spring. Still, the equity is already up 35% since the start of 2023. 

SHOP Jan25

Options bulls have been targeting the security over the last 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), SHOP's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.42 ranks higher than 96% of readings from the past year. 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email below to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Recent Videos

3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: