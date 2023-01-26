Options Traders Blast Shopify Stock After Pricing Announcement

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is surging today, up 9.4% to trade at $46.73 at last check, after the company announced plans to increase its prices. Each plan's price is set to increase by roughly 33%, and will take effect for existing customers in April.

Options traders are targeting Shopify stock after the news. So far, 184,000 calls and 105,000 puts have been exchanged, with overall volume running at triple the intraday average. The weekly 1/27 46-strike call is the most popular, followed by the 45-strike call in the same weekly series.

SHOP surged on the charts yesterday before settling lower after it was rejected by the $50 level -- a trendline that acted as pressure last spring. Still, the equity is already up 35% since the start of 2023.

Options bulls have been targeting the security over the last 10 weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), SHOP's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 2.42 ranks higher than 96% of readings from the past year.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here