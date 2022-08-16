Options Traders Blast Surging Biotech Stock After Earnings

The shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) are up 59.5% at $23.50 at last check, despite the company reporting wider-than-expected second-quarter losses of $1.06 per share. Boosting the equity instead is a quarterly revenue win, as well as news that an early-stage trial of antibody candidate, VRDN-001, in patients with active thyroid eye disease (TED) showed significant and rapid improvement in both signs and symptoms.

In response, SVB raised the stock's price target to $40 from $36. Firms are extremely bullish towards VRDN, with all nine in coverage calling it a "strong buy." Meanwhile, the 2.62 million shares sold short make up 10.2% of its available float, or over one week's worth of pent-up buying power. Should shorts start hitting the exits, VRDN may surge even higher.

Overall options volume is already running at 29 times what is typically seen at this point, with 2,253 calls and 5,637 puts across the tape so far. Most popular is the August 2.50 put -- where positions are currently being opened -- followed by the 22.50 call in the same monthly series.

Today's bull gap has shares trading at their highest level since January 2021. The equity earlier blasted through a ceiling at the 140-day moving average, staging an impressive bounce off the $13.50 region, as it eyes a fourth-straight daily win. Quarter-to-date, VRDN has added 103.6%.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

