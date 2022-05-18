Options Traders Blast Target Stock Ahead of Earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is up next on the earnings docket, amid a retail-heavy week of quarterly reports. The company is set to posts first-quarter results before the open tomorrow, May 18. Last seen down 2.7% to trade at $213.34, TGT is currently getting dragged lower by Walmart's (WMT) slashed full-year profit forecast. Below, we will dive deeper into the stock's recent chart performance, and unpack how the shares have usually fared post-earnings.

Target stock hit its lowest level since early April earlier today, and is just off its third-straight week of losses. The equity has struggled since the $255 level rejected last month's rally, with the once-supportive 20-day moving average now guiding shares lower. Year-to-date, TGT carries a 8.2% deficit.

The equity has a mixed history of post-earnings reactions, finishing four of eight next-day sessions higher in the past two years, while four were lower. This includes a 12.7% pop in August 2020, and a 6.8% dip in March 2021. This time, options traders are pricing in an 8.9% swing for TGT after earnings, which is higher than the 6% move it averaged following its last eight reports, regardless of direction.

Options traders are already swarming the security. So far, 36,000 calls and 43,000 puts have crossed the tape, which is triple the intraday average. Most popular is the May 200 put, where positions are currently being opened, followed by the weekly 5/27 240-strike put.

It looks as though this penchant for puts has been the norm lately. This is per Target stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.16, which ranks higher than 98% of readings from the past year, indicating options players have rarely been more put-biased.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.