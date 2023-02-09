S&P 500   4,129.48 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,053.62 (+0.31%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)
Options Traders Blitz Retail Stock After Earnings

Wed., February 8, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Retail staple and Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) missed fiscal third-quarter top- and bottom-line expectations, sending the shares 26.7% lower this afternoon to trade at $48.59, on track for its worst single-session loss since March 2020.

Options traders are weighing in on the plunge, with 14,000 calls and 9,883 puts traded halfway through today's session -- volume that's 21 times the amount typically seen at this point. New positions are being opened at the five most popular contracts, headed by the February 50 call, indicating these traders are betting on today's losses to be a floor.

The company also cut its annual profit forecast and offered a gloomy outlook for 2024. Capri chalked its dismal results up to a slowdown in demand for luxury handbags and apparel, as target demographics failed to weather decades-high inflation.  

CPRI Stock Chart

There's a penchant for bearish bets in the options pits, per the stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.25 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks in the 80th annual percentile. In other words, puts have been bought to open over calls at a quicker-than-usual clip.

Not a single analyst has chimed in with a price-target cut or downgrade, which is notable because, of the 14 in coverage, 11 rate Capri stock a "buy" or better,  while the consensus 12-month CPRI price target of $67.17 is a 37% premium to the stock's current perch.

 

