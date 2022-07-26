50% OFF
S&P 500   3,935.82 (-0.78%)
DOW   31,906.14 (-0.26%)
QQQ   296.33 (-1.31%)
AAPL   151.75 (-0.78%)
MSFT   254.09 (-1.83%)
META   162.94 (-2.23%)
GOOGL   106.39 (-1.04%)
AMZN   116.33 (-3.97%)
TSLA   788.01 (-2.15%)
NVDA   167.23 (-1.77%)
NIO   19.05 (-1.45%)
BABA   101.78 (+0.71%)
AMD   86.38 (-1.33%)
MU   60.14 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.37 (-6.69%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.31 (+4.32%)
F   12.62 (-1.71%)
DIS   100.89 (-1.75%)
AMC   14.21 (-4.69%)
PFE   52.20 (+0.83%)
PYPL   77.08 (-5.60%)
NFLX   216.11 (-1.10%)
Options Traders Rush Gold Stock After Earnings

Monday, July 25, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Options traders are taking interest in gold mining concern Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), after the company today reported a 41% year-over-year dip in second-quarter profit thanks to rising gold prices. What's more, a 33% rise in cost of sales weighed on the company's quarterly results, with earnings of 46 cents per share coming in below analysts' 63 cent forecasts, while revenue beat estimates by a slight margin. As a result, NEM was last seen 11% lower to trade at $45.70.
 

There's plenty of options activity taking place on both sides of Newmont stock's aisles. In fact, the 31,000 calls and 23,000 puts that have exchanged hands account for six times the intraday average. The most popular position by far is the weekly 7/29 48-strike call -- where new positions are being opened -- followed by the 60 call from the September series. 

Analysts have yet to weigh in, but the majority in coverage remain hesitant toward NEM. Specifically, of the 10 in coverage, eight rate the security a tepid "hold," though the remaining two say "buy" or better, leaving no "sells" on the books. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $73.13 is a 59.7% premium to the share's current perch.
 

On the charts, today's post-earnings reaction has Newmont stock trading at its lowest level in more than two-years. Pressure from the 30-day moving average has pushed the shares lower since April, while the slightly longer-term 100-day trendline rejected a late-May rally at the $70 level. Year-to-date, NEM is down 27%.

NEM Chart July 25


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

