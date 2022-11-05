Options Traders Should Bet on an InMode Stock Rally

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

Options Traders Should Bet on an InMode Stock Rally

Fri., November 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) stock continues to trade well below its October 2021 peak peak of $99.27, and was today seen 0.7% higher at $33.76. Shares of the medical technologies company have struggled to topple $38 ever since falling below the level in April. However, INMD boasts a 16.2% lead in final quarter of 2022, and, should history be an indicator, there's a chance the equity could cut into its 52% year-to-date deficit.

Digging deeper, InMode stock just pulled back to a historically bullish trendling, now trading within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, INMD experienced three similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an impressive 21.8% gain. A move of similar magnitude would place the stock above $41 per share, or levels not seen since March.

 

INMD Chart November 042022

The good news for options traders is the stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per INMD's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 67% that sits in the 16th percentile of its annual range. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a high 90 out of 100, meaning InMode stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.