Options Traders Should Bet on an InMode Stock Rally

InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) stock continues to trade well below its October 2021 peak peak of $99.27, and was today seen 0.7% higher at $33.76. Shares of the medical technologies company have struggled to topple $38 ever since falling below the level in April. However, INMD boasts a 16.2% lead in final quarter of 2022, and, should history be an indicator, there's a chance the equity could cut into its 52% year-to-date deficit.

Digging deeper, InMode stock just pulled back to a historically bullish trendling, now trading within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, INMD experienced three similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an impressive 21.8% gain. A move of similar magnitude would place the stock above $41 per share, or levels not seen since March.

The good news for options traders is the stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per INMD's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 67% that sits in the 16th percentile of its annual range. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a high 90 out of 100, meaning InMode stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

