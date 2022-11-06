Options Traders Should Bet on an InMode Stock Rally

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization

Options Traders Should Bet on an InMode Stock Rally

Last updated on Sun., November 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) stock continues to trade well below its October 2021 peak peak of $99.27, and was today seen 0.7% higher at $33.76. Shares of the medical technologies company have struggled to topple $38 ever since falling below the level in April. However, INMD boasts a 16.2% lead in final quarter of 2022, and, should history be an indicator, there's a chance the equity could cut into its 52% year-to-date deficit.

Digging deeper, InMode stock just pulled back to a historically bullish trendling, now trading within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, INMD experienced three similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an impressive 21.8% gain. A move of similar magnitude would place the stock above $41 per share, or levels not seen since March.

 

INMD Chart November 042022

The good news for options traders is the stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per INMD's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 67% that sits in the 16th percentile of its annual range. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a high 90 out of 100, meaning InMode stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.