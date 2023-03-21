Options Traders Swarm Bank Stock After Asset Deal

S&P 500   3,990.14 (+0.98%)
DOW   32,525.65 (+0.87%)
QQQ   308.65 (+0.88%)
AAPL   157.69 (+0.18%)
MSFT   273.63 (+0.51%)
META   200.91 (+1.57%)
GOOGL   101.61 (+0.39%)
AMZN   98.38 (+0.69%)
TSLA   188.86 (+3.06%)
NVDA   262.23 (+1.25%)
NIO   9.20 (+5.14%)
BABA   82.76 (+2.17%)
AMD   98.95 (+2.21%)
T   18.66 (+0.92%)
F   11.55 (+3.31%)
MU   59.30 (+2.88%)
CGC   1.95 (+4.84%)
GE   91.54 (+1.80%)
DIS   95.52 (+1.38%)
AMC   4.41 (+3.28%)
PFE   40.81 (+0.00%)
PYPL   74.96 (+2.39%)
NFLX   302.75 (-0.78%)
S&P 500   3,990.14 (+0.98%)
DOW   32,525.65 (+0.87%)
QQQ   308.65 (+0.88%)
AAPL   157.69 (+0.18%)
MSFT   273.63 (+0.51%)
META   200.91 (+1.57%)
GOOGL   101.61 (+0.39%)
AMZN   98.38 (+0.69%)
TSLA   188.86 (+3.06%)
NVDA   262.23 (+1.25%)
NIO   9.20 (+5.14%)
BABA   82.76 (+2.17%)
AMD   98.95 (+2.21%)
T   18.66 (+0.92%)
F   11.55 (+3.31%)
MU   59.30 (+2.88%)
CGC   1.95 (+4.84%)
GE   91.54 (+1.80%)
DIS   95.52 (+1.38%)
AMC   4.41 (+3.28%)
PFE   40.81 (+0.00%)
PYPL   74.96 (+2.39%)
NFLX   302.75 (-0.78%)
S&P 500   3,990.14 (+0.98%)
DOW   32,525.65 (+0.87%)
QQQ   308.65 (+0.88%)
AAPL   157.69 (+0.18%)
MSFT   273.63 (+0.51%)
META   200.91 (+1.57%)
GOOGL   101.61 (+0.39%)
AMZN   98.38 (+0.69%)
TSLA   188.86 (+3.06%)
NVDA   262.23 (+1.25%)
NIO   9.20 (+5.14%)
BABA   82.76 (+2.17%)
AMD   98.95 (+2.21%)
T   18.66 (+0.92%)
F   11.55 (+3.31%)
MU   59.30 (+2.88%)
CGC   1.95 (+4.84%)
GE   91.54 (+1.80%)
DIS   95.52 (+1.38%)
AMC   4.41 (+3.28%)
PFE   40.81 (+0.00%)
PYPL   74.96 (+2.39%)
NFLX   302.75 (-0.78%)
S&P 500   3,990.14 (+0.98%)
DOW   32,525.65 (+0.87%)
QQQ   308.65 (+0.88%)
AAPL   157.69 (+0.18%)
MSFT   273.63 (+0.51%)
META   200.91 (+1.57%)
GOOGL   101.61 (+0.39%)
AMZN   98.38 (+0.69%)
TSLA   188.86 (+3.06%)
NVDA   262.23 (+1.25%)
NIO   9.20 (+5.14%)
BABA   82.76 (+2.17%)
AMD   98.95 (+2.21%)
T   18.66 (+0.92%)
F   11.55 (+3.31%)
MU   59.30 (+2.88%)
CGC   1.95 (+4.84%)
GE   91.54 (+1.80%)
DIS   95.52 (+1.38%)
AMC   4.41 (+3.28%)
PFE   40.81 (+0.00%)
PYPL   74.96 (+2.39%)
NFLX   302.75 (-0.78%)

Options Traders Swarm Bank Stock After Asset Deal

Mon., March 20, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) stock is up 34.7% to trade at $8.80 at last check, after the organization entered an agreement with U.S. officials to buy deposits and loans from failed Signature Bank (SBNY). In turn, KBW upgraded NYCB to "outperform" from "market perform," with the analyst in coverage noting the deposit-heavy nature of the deal could lower the loan-to-deposit ratio and enable the bank to pay down borrowings.

Overall options volume is today running at 15 times the intraday average, with 38,000 calls and 24,000 puts traded so far. Most popular is the April 10 call, followed by the 8 put in that same monthly series, with new positions being opened at both.  

It's worth noting that the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 98 out of 100, meaning it has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year -- a good thing for options buyers. 

Today's bull gap has the shares looking to close above the 20-day moving average for the first time since February. The stock is also pacing for its best single-day percentage gain on record, but still carries a 21.4% year-over-year deficit.

NYCB 20 Day

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Recent Videos

Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: