S&P 500   3,785.62 (+0.88%)
DOW   31,461.56 (+1.22%)
QQQ   276.00 (+0.21%)
AAPL   146.97 (-0.20%)
MSFT   244.12 (+0.83%)
META   128.39 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   101.40 (+0.27%)
AMZN   120.42 (+0.92%)
TSLA   207.63 (-3.18%)
NVDA   125.16 (+0.40%)
NIO   10.12 (-9.72%)
BABA   64.05 (-11.26%)
AMD   59.12 (+0.51%)
T   17.39 (+1.70%)
MU   56.40 (+0.62%)
F   12.23 (+0.33%)
DIS   102.47 (+0.42%)
AMC   6.47 (-0.31%)
PYPL   84.58 (+0.76%)
PFE   45.11 (+0.36%)
NFLX   290.89 (+0.46%)
Options Traders Swarm Sinking Snap Stock

Last updated on Mon., October 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is down a whopping 30.3% to trade at $7.53 at last check, after the social media name revealed third-quarter revenues grew a meager 6%, missing Wall Street's expectations and marking the slowest growth rate since SNAP went public. The company also expects current-quarter revenue to stagnate amid sluggish ad spending from advertisers, which are grappling with high inflation and the war in Ukraine. In response, other Big Tech names that rely on advertising dollars are sinking as well.

Analysts have been quick to the draw, blasting Snap stock with bear notes. In fact, no fewer than 19 firms have slashed their price targets, with Morgan Stanley lowering its price objective to $7 from $10. Meanwhile, MKM Partners and BofA Global Research also downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy."

Options traders are swarming the security as well, with 240,000 calls and 231,000 puts across the tape thus far, which is 11 times the volume that's typically seen at this point. Most popular is the October 8 call, followed by the 7.50 put in that same series, with positions being opened at both and expiring at the close later today. 

Should today's losses hold, the security could close at its lowest level since February 2019, and register its worst single-day percentage drop since July 22. Snap stock has also breached a recent floor at the $9.50 level, and now carries a massive 83.9% year-to-date deficit. 

 

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

