S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
Options Traders Target Microsoft Stock Amid Big Tech Pullback

Monday, May 23, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Technology stocks have come crashing back down to earth amid Wall Street's 2022 selloff, with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Big Tech shedding a combined $2.5 trillion in market cap year-to-date. Microsoft stock is brushing off a price-target cut to $325 from Jeffries earlier today, and was last seen 1.4% higher at $256.14. Despite today's gains, MSFT still sits 23.7% lower in 2022, and has logged six weekly losses in the last seven.

MSFT Chart May 23_2022

No stranger to elevated options volume, Microsoft stock is on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume within the last two weeks, with new names to the list highlighted in yellow. According to this data, 1,968,531 calls and 1,430,6010 puts were exchanged over this two week time period. The most popular contract was the May 270 call.  

MAO Chart May 23

Despite calls outnumbering puts on an absolute basis, the stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 0.83 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) is in the 91st percentile of its annual range, implying a healthier-than usual appetite for long puts of late.

Now could be a good time to weigh in on MSFT's dip with options, too. The stock tends to outperform its volatility expectations, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranking of 79 out of 100.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile


