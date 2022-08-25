QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)

Options Traders Target Peloton Stock on Amazon News

Wed., August 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is surging on the charts today, up 20% at $13.44 at last glance.The company said it will sell some of its equipment and accessories through Amazon.com (AMZN), marking a move away from its direct-to-consumer business model. What's more, PTON is one of the top trending stocks on Stocktwits.com after the news. 

Options traders are zoning in on the stock as well. So far, 127,000 calls and 120,000 puts have crossed the tape, with options volume running at four times the intraday average. The September 9 put is the most popular by far, followed by the December 7 put and weekly 8/26 13.50-strike call, with new positions opening at all three. 

Looking back at the past 10 weeks, calls have been much more popular than usual. This is per Peloton Interactive stock's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 1.71 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than 99% of readings from the past year.  

Meanwhile, short interest has been on the rise, up 10.7% in the most recent two-week reporting period. Now, the 38.25 million shares sold short account for a healthy 12.7% of the stock's available float. 

Today's jump has PTON on track to snap a five-day losing streak, which had it moving back toward its July 15 record low of $8.22. Year-over-year, the equity is down 88.2%. 

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.