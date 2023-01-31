Options Traders Target Soaring Genius Group Stock

Genius Group Ltd (NYSE:GNS) is soaring today, up 49.4% at $5.90 at last glance -- trading as high as $7.27 earlier -- after news that the company is spinning off one of its subsidiaries, Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd. Worth $37 million, the resort name was acquired by Genius Group in June 2020, and all shareholders of GNS will receive an equal percentage of shares in Entrepreneur Resorts.

GNS is seeing a surge in options volume today. So far, 15,000 calls and 5,232 puts have been exchanged, which is 3.1 times the usual daily volume already. The February 8 and 7 calls are the most popular, with new positions being opened at both.

The stock is working its way higher this month, and blasted out of penny stock territory today after starting the year below $1. The shares also recently broke above their 140-day moving average.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here