S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Options Traders Target Struggling Shopify Stock

Monday, July 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is down 9.7% to trade at $32.13 at last glance, as the e-commerce name succumbs to pressure on the tech sector today. SHOP's 10-for-1 stock split went into effect on June 28, and traders are considering whether or not the underperforming security has hit a bottom. Amid the stock split news, Shopify stock has seen a surge in options activity. 

More specifically, SHOP appeared on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of names that have attracted the highest weekly options volume within the past two weeks. Per this data, 1,547,491 calls and 835,138 puts exchanged hands in this two-week period. The most popular contract in this time was the 7/8 35-strike call. 

MAO July11

On the charts, the stock has been middling between the $30 and $40 levels since mid-May, though it did secure a July 5, two-year low of $29.72. The 50-day moving average has pressured shares lower for most of the year thus far, though the security's relative strength index (RSI) of 19.6 stands firmly in "oversold" territory, meaning a short-term bounce is overdue. Year-to-date, SHOP is down 76.6%. 

SHOP July11

For those looking to weigh in, options look like a good move at the moment. According to its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 85 out of 100, Shopify stock has consistently realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in over the last 12 months. 


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

