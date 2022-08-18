Options Traders Target TJX Stock After Earnings

S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Investor Alert: EV Initiatives Create Unsustainable Demand For Lithium (Ad)

Options Traders Target TJX Stock After Earnings

Wed., August 17, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

As retail earnings continue to roll in, T.J. Maxx and Marshall's parent TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) announced its second-quarter report before the bell this morning. The company reported profits of 69 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. However, revenue and comparable store sales came in lower than anticipated, and TJX slashed its full-year guidance as well. Rebounding slightly from its earlier losses, TJX stock was last seen up 0.4% at $66.92. 

The stock has been on the rise since late July, though pressure at the $68 level, which the stock also ran up to in April, appears to be keeping a lid on gains. TJX recently broke above its 200-day moving average, however, which rejected the shares during that April peak. Year-to-date, the equity is down 11.6%. 

Though analysts have yet to chime in on the event, options volume is running at seven times the intraday average, with 8,627 calls and 4,495 puts across the tape so far. The October 50 call is the most popular, followed by the September 67.50 call. 

It's also worth noting that shorts have been jumping on the bandwagon. Short interest has risen 29.1% during the last month. 

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.