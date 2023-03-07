Options Traders Targeting Auto Stock

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is looking to snap a five-day losing streak, down 0.6% at $13.00 at last glance. The stock has been seeing some pressure just above the $13 level, though it's worth noting that F broke back above its 20-day moving average during yesterday's 4.2% pop.

The auto name has caught the attention of options traders lately. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the past 10 days, F saw 2,038,895 calls and 1,597,518 puts exchanged in that time. The most popular contract over this period was the March 15.35 put, followed by the 16.35 put in the same series.

These options traders are in luck, as now looks like an opportune time to weigh in with options. The stock is seeing attractively priced premiums at the moment, per F's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 35%, which sits in the low 3rd percentile of its annual range.

