Our Subscribers Just Got an Early Christmas Gift With Etsy Calls

Below, we'll unpack the reasoning for initiating this long position on the retail stock just ahead of the holidays.

When we made our recommendation on Sunday, Nov. 20, ETSY was breaking out in a cup and handle pattern, and retested its breakout to close out the week as it pushed above its year-to-date breakeven level. A confluence of rising moving averages were also lingering below to support the shares, which also broke above their year-to-date average volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Plus, the equity was trading at seven times is initial public offering (IPO) price of $112, while the -50% year-to-date region sat below as potential support in the event of a trend change.

Further, analysts were leaning bearish on the stock, with 14 of the 27 firms in coverage carrying a "hold" or worse rating. A shift in the options pits was also long overdue, as the stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.53 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) was rolling over from all-time high levels. We noted that rollovers above 1.0 have been bullish for the equity in the past.

The stock continued to distance itself from the year-to-date breakeven level the Monday following our recommendation, with its 10-day moving average, specifically, stepping in to guide shares higher. While analysts held fast to their recommendations, the security's 50-day put/call volume ratio did continue to roll over, dropping down to 1.48. Today, ETSY is trading at its highest level since March, and boasts a six-month lead of 57%.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

