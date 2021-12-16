S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
3 Reasons Why BlackBerry May be Ready to Grow on Its Own Merits
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
3 Reasons Why BlackBerry May be Ready to Grow on Its Own Merits
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
3 Reasons Why BlackBerry May be Ready to Grow on Its Own Merits
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
3 Reasons Why BlackBerry May be Ready to Grow on Its Own Merits

Ousted McDonald's CEO returns $105M after misconduct

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Steve Easterbrook
Steve Easterbrook, President & CEO of McDonald's, speaks during an event in McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. McDonald’s former President and CEO Easterbrook must return more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant as part of a settlement reached with the company. Easterbrook issued an apology Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive.

“During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company,” Easterbrook said in a prepared statement issued Thursday by McDonald’s. “I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company’s franchisees and suppliers for doing so.”

McDonald’s fired Easterbrook in late 2019 after he acknowledged exchanging videos and text messages in a non-physical, consensual relationship with an employee. At the time of his firing, Easterbrook told the company there were no other similar instances and an inspection of his cell phone seemed to back that up. McDonald’s board approved a separation agreement “without cause” that allowed Easterbrook to keep tens of millions in stock-based benefits and other compensation.

Then, in July 2020, the company received an anonymous tip from an employee claiming that Easterbrook had engaged in a sexual relationship with another employee. After an investigation, McDonald’s confirmed that relationship as well as two other physical, sexual relationships with employees in the year before it fired its top executive. The company said Easterbrook had removed evidence of those relationships from his phone.

McDonald’s board sued Easterbrook in August 2020, saying it wouldn’t have terminated him without cause if it had known the extent of his misconduct. The company sought the return of equity awards granted in 2018 and 2019, since Easterbrook’s separation agreement made clear he would forfeit those if the company determined he had engaged in “detrimental conduct.”

The settlement announced Thursday holds Easterbrook accountable and affirms the board’s decision to pursue the case, McDonald’s Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. said in a prepared statement.

“The resolution avoids a protracted court process and allows us to move forward,” Hernandez said.

The action against Easterbrook came amid a larger reckoning at the company over sexual harassment in its ranks. Over the last five years, at least 50 workers have filed charges against the company, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when they came forward.

In October 2019 __ a month before Easterbrook was fired __ McDonald’s introduced a new harassment training program for its 850,000 U.S. employees, but franchisees weren’t required to provide it.

McDonald’s went further this spring, saying it will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants starting next year. The training will be required for 2 million workers at 39,000 stores worldwide.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.