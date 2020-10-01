Outage freezes Tokyo Stock Exchange, world's 3rd largest

A man walks past a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A man takes a photo of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk past a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Members of media film a stock trading floor at Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Stock Exchange temporarily suspended all trading due to system problem. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A man looks at an electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Koichiro Miyahara, center, President and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE), and other officers attend a press conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Koichiro Miyahara, second from left, President and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE), and other officers bow during a press conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed for national holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A man walks by the Tokyo Stock Exchange building Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Stock Exchange officials said they were working to get trading back to normal by Friday after the bourse halted trading for the day due to what they said was a hardware and systems malfunction of its electronic trading system.
There was no indication that the outage at the world's third-largest exchange resulted from hacking or other cybersecurity breaches.
“We are extremely sorry for the troubles we have caused,” exchange President and Chief Executive Koichiro Miyahara told reporters.
Miyahara and other exchange officials said a computer hardware device they called “machine one” failed and the backup “machine two” didn’t kick in, so stock price information was not being relayed properly.
The officials characterized the problem as a memory malfunction.
They said that rebooting the system during a trading session would have caused confusion for investors and other market participants.
The Japan Exchange Group is the world’s third largest bourse after the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, with market capitalization of nearly $6 trillion.
The outage Thursday also affected other, smaller stock exchanges in Japan.
The malfunction of basic hardware drew attention to vulnerabilities in the country's digital systems. Newly appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made upgrading such infrastructure a priority, viewing it as critical to Japan's competitiveness.
Previous outages occurred when the huge “arrowhead” system created by Fujitsu to handle its electronic trading, which officials said involves some 350 servers, became overwhelmed with too many orders at one time.
That’s what happened on Oct. 9, 2018, according to a release on the TSE’s website. But during that disruption, some backup systems for trading continued to function as was the case in earlier outages.
The exchange promised to investigate, conduct malfunction tests and change the system to ensure that a flood of orders would not cause the entire system to stop working. Several top executives of the exchange were penalized.
Despite such occasional disruptions, Miyahara said the motto of the exchange was “never stop."
Foreigners account for about 70% of all brokerage trading in the Tokyo exchange, both in terms of value and volume, so news of the outage left investors both in Japan and overseas wondering what happened.
“I think it is very regrettable that investors are limited in their trading opportunities because they cannot trade on the exchanges," said Katsunobu Kato, the chief cabinet secretary.
He said the Financial Services Agency had instructed the Japan Exchange Group and Tokyo Stock Exchange to investigate the cause of the outage and fix it.
___
Kurtenbach reported from Mito, Japan.
7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Semiconductor stocks are thought of as cyclical stocks. However as technology continues to evolve, the cycles for semiconductors have become almost indiscernible. And for the last 18 months, semiconductor stocks have been some of the most volatile stocks.
But the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up nearly 17% (16.8%) in 2020. That far outpaces the S&P 500. And this is on the heels of 2019 when the normally “boring” index surged over 60%.
What are the catalysts for semiconductor stocks? At this point, the better question may be what isn’t a catalyst for this group. The 5G buildout looks to finally be underway despite the pandemic. Data centers keep on growing, new gaming consoles will be out later this year, and work from anywhere will continue to be the reality for many Americans.
Each of these segments will define the semiconductor industry for at least the rest of this year. And are likely to continue to dominate our national conversation long after the pandemic is over.
But those aren’t the only catalysts. Online learning is going to increase in importance. And that means students will need the laptops and tablets that are capable of handling the speed and processing power needed for remote learning.
And there’s still time for you to profit from this growing sector. In this presentation, we’ve identified seven of the best semiconductor stocks that still offer good growth opportunities.
View the "7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio".