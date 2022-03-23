Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threat

S&P 500   4,474.16 (-0.83%)
DOW   34,442.73 (-1.05%)
QQQ   356.26 (-0.20%)
AAPL   171.60 (+1.65%)
MSFT   302.09 (-0.65%)
FB   215.82 (-0.38%)
GOOGL   2,775.23 (-0.79%)
AMZN   3,310.44 (+0.38%)
TSLA   1,012.95 (+1.91%)
NVDA   264.42 (-0.31%)
BABA   121.99 (+6.09%)
NIO   22.47 (+3.22%)
AMD   116.45 (+1.45%)
CGC   7.25 (+0.55%)
MU   76.99 (-2.69%)
GE   93.69 (-1.28%)
T   23.28 (+0.30%)
F   16.86 (-1.35%)
DIS   139.54 (-0.41%)
AMC   21.08 (+15.44%)
PFE   52.54 (-0.94%)
PYPL   115.90 (-1.67%)
BA   186.50 (-2.38%)
S&P 500   4,474.16 (-0.83%)
DOW   34,442.73 (-1.05%)
QQQ   356.26 (-0.20%)
AAPL   171.60 (+1.65%)
MSFT   302.09 (-0.65%)
FB   215.82 (-0.38%)
GOOGL   2,775.23 (-0.79%)
AMZN   3,310.44 (+0.38%)
TSLA   1,012.95 (+1.91%)
NVDA   264.42 (-0.31%)
BABA   121.99 (+6.09%)
NIO   22.47 (+3.22%)
AMD   116.45 (+1.45%)
CGC   7.25 (+0.55%)
MU   76.99 (-2.69%)
GE   93.69 (-1.28%)
T   23.28 (+0.30%)
F   16.86 (-1.35%)
DIS   139.54 (-0.41%)
AMC   21.08 (+15.44%)
PFE   52.54 (-0.94%)
PYPL   115.90 (-1.67%)
BA   186.50 (-2.38%)
S&P 500   4,474.16 (-0.83%)
DOW   34,442.73 (-1.05%)
QQQ   356.26 (-0.20%)
AAPL   171.60 (+1.65%)
MSFT   302.09 (-0.65%)
FB   215.82 (-0.38%)
GOOGL   2,775.23 (-0.79%)
AMZN   3,310.44 (+0.38%)
TSLA   1,012.95 (+1.91%)
NVDA   264.42 (-0.31%)
BABA   121.99 (+6.09%)
NIO   22.47 (+3.22%)
AMD   116.45 (+1.45%)
CGC   7.25 (+0.55%)
MU   76.99 (-2.69%)
GE   93.69 (-1.28%)
T   23.28 (+0.30%)
F   16.86 (-1.35%)
DIS   139.54 (-0.41%)
AMC   21.08 (+15.44%)
PFE   52.54 (-0.94%)
PYPL   115.90 (-1.67%)
BA   186.50 (-2.38%)
S&P 500   4,474.16 (-0.83%)
DOW   34,442.73 (-1.05%)
QQQ   356.26 (-0.20%)
AAPL   171.60 (+1.65%)
MSFT   302.09 (-0.65%)
FB   215.82 (-0.38%)
GOOGL   2,775.23 (-0.79%)
AMZN   3,310.44 (+0.38%)
TSLA   1,012.95 (+1.91%)
NVDA   264.42 (-0.31%)
BABA   121.99 (+6.09%)
NIO   22.47 (+3.22%)
AMD   116.45 (+1.45%)
CGC   7.25 (+0.55%)
MU   76.99 (-2.69%)
GE   93.69 (-1.28%)
T   23.28 (+0.30%)
F   16.86 (-1.35%)
DIS   139.54 (-0.41%)
AMC   21.08 (+15.44%)
PFE   52.54 (-0.94%)
PYPL   115.90 (-1.67%)
BA   186.50 (-2.38%)

Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threat

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | Thomas Peipert, Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Outdoor Retailer trade show will move the event back to Salt Lake City from Denver next year despite threats from an environmental group and big-name recreation companies to boycott the biannual event over the move.

Critics of holding the event in Utah say the state's politicians oppose efforts to protect national monuments and public lands.

But Emerald X, the publicly traded company that owns the show held twice a year, told stakeholders in a letter announcing the move Thursday that it can better promote the outdoor recreation industry and fight for environmental protections from its longstanding base in Utah — where the show was held for decades before moving to Denver in 2018.

“Salt Lake City is our hometown, and we're going back with a commitment to effecting meaningful change,” the company said. “In reality, leaving after 2017 has not brought the change we had hoped for, so we will push back, not pull back. We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive.”

This year's June event will still be held in Denver ahead of the show's winter 2023 event in Salt Lake City.

Show organizers came under pressure in February when The Conservation Alliance and two dozen outdoor recreation companies — including Patagonia, REI and The North Face — threatened to boycott the event if it was moved back to Salt Lake City despite what they described as widespread industry objections.

Jeff Davis, group vice president for Emerald X, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the company hopes to convince skeptical participants to stick with the show and mount exhibits.

Emerald X consulted with hundreds of firms and exhibitors and considered multiple locations, including staying in Denver. An “overriding majority” of outdoor retailers wanted the event moved back to Utah, he said.

“We've talked to all the brands, and while we cannot speak for all the brands our tent is open,” Davis said. “We want as many participants as possible to contribute to what we believe is a positive change.”


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.