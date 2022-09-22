50% OFF
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Thu., September 22, 2022 | The Associated Press
2020 Tesla Model Y, r m
The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up. Tesla says in documents posted Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.

Tesla says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting Sept. 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of Sept. 16, according to the documents.

