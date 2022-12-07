Overhead Pressure Signals Trouble for Spotify Stock

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is the company behind the most popular audio streaming platform in the world, with presence in 183 markets. The platform offers a subscription service with more than 82 million tracks and over 4 million podcast titles. It currently has 433 million monthly active users and 188 million premium subscribers. At last glance, Spotify stock is trading down 4.2% at $75.08.

SPOT is down by about 66% year-over-year and has shed 67% year-to-date. However, the stock has grown by 8% over the past month, pushing it 13% up from its early November record low of $69.28. Still, Spotify stock is struggling, with overhead pressure looming at the 50-day moving average.

Nonetheless, Spotify holds a strong balance sheet with $3.67 billion in cash and $1.86 billion in total debt, helping to balance out some of the short-term risks for the business. As a result, SPOT can be considered one of the more attractive high risk, high growth plays available on the market at the moment.

You can't watch television for any length of time without seeing a commercial (or several commercials) promoting electric vehicles (EVs). The EV revolution is not just about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) anymore. Many old guard automakers such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are committing to having a fully electrified fleet (either hybrid or fully battery electric) within the next 10 to 15 years.

But for electric vehicles to be mass produced, EV batteries will also need to be available at scale. You can look at EV batteries as a chicken or egg proposition. You can also look at it like a lock and key combination. In either case, for electric vehicles to reach a mass audience, there will have to be a stockpile of EV batteries.

EVs may have fewer moving parts, but unless you're a company like Nio (NYSE:NIO) batteries will play a significant role in the cost of an electric vehicle. However, even Nio's battery-as-a-service program requires EV batteries to be readily available.

In this presentation, we look at seven battery stocks that will play a significant role in the mass production of EV batteries. And investing in these companies now can make some investors millionaires by 2030.

