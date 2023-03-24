Oxford Industries, Scholastic fall, Activision rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Stifel Financial Corp., down $1.42 to $56.75.

The financial services company warned investors about weak investment banking revenue during the first quarter.

Nelnet Inc., down 55 cents to $89.67.

The student loan company is cutting staff because of lower servicing volumes for federal contracts.

Oxford Industries Inc., down $14.75 to $101.72.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Scholastic Corp., down $9.20 to $32.12.

The publishing, education and media company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Joann Inc., down 28 cents to $1.83.

The fabric and craft store chain reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $4.71 to $84.39.

Antitrust authorities in the U.K. dropped concerns that the deal would hurt the console gaming market.

Incyte Corp., down $2.03 to $70.23.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential blood disorder treatment.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 12 cents to $103.53

Energy stocks were mixed as crude oil prices fell and natural gas prices rose.

