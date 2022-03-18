S&P 500   4,397.21 (-0.33%)
DOW   34,324.68 (-0.45%)
AAPL   159.49 (-0.70%)
MSFT   294.38 (-0.28%)
FB   206.04 (-0.87%)
GOOGL   2,658.28 (-0.69%)
AMZN   3,128.06 (-0.53%)
TSLA   869.21 (-0.27%)
NVDA   246.74 (-0.37%)
BABA   99.77 (-0.60%)
NIO   18.78 (-0.21%)
AMD   110.61 (-0.97%)
MU   79.02 (-1.86%)
T   23.17 (-0.09%)
F   16.44 (-0.84%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   111.91 (-0.22%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
PACCAR Stock Looks Set Up to Accelerate Growth

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Truck maker PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is flat today, last seen trading at $90.23, after the parent company of both Kenworth and Peterbilt earned a price-target cut from Jefferies to $100 from $110.

The equity has faced some volatility over the last few months, though it most recently bounced off the $83 level, a region that has served as a floor for the stock in the past. However, this latest rally was today cut short at the 40-day moving average, which has kept a tight lid on PCAR since late February. In the last six months, though, PACCAR stock has added 9.6%.

PCAR 40 Day

It appears short-term options traders are put-biased, given the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR), which stands higher than 82% of readings in its 12-month range. 

From a fundamental point of view, PACCAR stock has a fair valuation, trading at forward price-earnings ratio of 13.12, and a price-sales ratio of 1.36. Nevertheless, the company has yet to fully recover from the losses it suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite having grown annual revenues and net income 26% and 43%, respectively, since 2020. For 2020, PCAR's annual revenues and net income dropped 27% and 46%, on the other hand.

Analysts’ estimates have PCAR generating 10.8% revenue and 14.3% earnings growth next year. Overall, PACCAR stock offers a decent option for both short- and long-term investors, due to its valuation and recovery thus far.


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

