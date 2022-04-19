Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

S&P 500   4,449.93 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,830.00 (+1.22%)
QQQ   344.63 (+1.75%)
AAPL   166.56 (+0.90%)
MSFT   283.79 (+1.17%)
FB   217.32 (+3.11%)
GOOGL   2,582.92 (+1.15%)
AMZN   3,144.72 (+2.91%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+2.05%)
NVDA   220.74 (+1.34%)
BABA   92.87 (-1.94%)
NIO   19.74 (+2.97%)
AMD   96.26 (+2.52%)
CGC   5.95 (-0.67%)
MU   72.58 (+2.01%)
T   19.53 (+0.36%)
GE   92.02 (+1.79%)
F   16.10 (+2.74%)
DIS   131.79 (+3.15%)
AMC   18.81 (+7.61%)
PFE   49.88 (-3.78%)
PYPL   103.56 (+2.96%)
BA   186.57 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   4,449.93 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,830.00 (+1.22%)
QQQ   344.63 (+1.75%)
AAPL   166.56 (+0.90%)
MSFT   283.79 (+1.17%)
FB   217.32 (+3.11%)
GOOGL   2,582.92 (+1.15%)
AMZN   3,144.72 (+2.91%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+2.05%)
NVDA   220.74 (+1.34%)
BABA   92.87 (-1.94%)
NIO   19.74 (+2.97%)
AMD   96.26 (+2.52%)
CGC   5.95 (-0.67%)
MU   72.58 (+2.01%)
T   19.53 (+0.36%)
GE   92.02 (+1.79%)
F   16.10 (+2.74%)
DIS   131.79 (+3.15%)
AMC   18.81 (+7.61%)
PFE   49.88 (-3.78%)
PYPL   103.56 (+2.96%)
BA   186.57 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   4,449.93 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,830.00 (+1.22%)
QQQ   344.63 (+1.75%)
AAPL   166.56 (+0.90%)
MSFT   283.79 (+1.17%)
FB   217.32 (+3.11%)
GOOGL   2,582.92 (+1.15%)
AMZN   3,144.72 (+2.91%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+2.05%)
NVDA   220.74 (+1.34%)
BABA   92.87 (-1.94%)
NIO   19.74 (+2.97%)
AMD   96.26 (+2.52%)
CGC   5.95 (-0.67%)
MU   72.58 (+2.01%)
T   19.53 (+0.36%)
GE   92.02 (+1.79%)
F   16.10 (+2.74%)
DIS   131.79 (+3.15%)
AMC   18.81 (+7.61%)
PFE   49.88 (-3.78%)
PYPL   103.56 (+2.96%)
BA   186.57 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   4,449.93 (+1.33%)
DOW   34,830.00 (+1.22%)
QQQ   344.63 (+1.75%)
AAPL   166.56 (+0.90%)
MSFT   283.79 (+1.17%)
FB   217.32 (+3.11%)
GOOGL   2,582.92 (+1.15%)
AMZN   3,144.72 (+2.91%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+2.05%)
NVDA   220.74 (+1.34%)
BABA   92.87 (-1.94%)
NIO   19.74 (+2.97%)
AMD   96.26 (+2.52%)
CGC   5.95 (-0.67%)
MU   72.58 (+2.01%)
T   19.53 (+0.36%)
GE   92.02 (+1.79%)
F   16.10 (+2.74%)
DIS   131.79 (+3.15%)
AMC   18.81 (+7.61%)
PFE   49.88 (-3.78%)
PYPL   103.56 (+2.96%)
BA   186.57 (+3.74%)

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Ronald Blum, AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season.

The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the right sleeves of their jerseys.

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players' association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: “No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement."

MLB's proposal read: "Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else in these rules, a club may license to third-party commercial sponsors the right to place their name, logos and/or marks on the uniform, provided that the patch or design is approved in advance by the Office of the Commissioner after consultation with the players' association.”

MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year's postseason.

“Motorola’s iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement Tuesday.

Baseball has had ads in the past for special events. For the opening series in Tokyo, the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs wore sleeve patches in 2000 for the insurance company AIU and helmet decals for the am/pm convenience store chain, according to uni-watch.com. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays had sleeve ads and helmet decals for the Japanese electronics company Ricoh in 2004; the Oakland Athletics had Pepsi ads on their sleeves and the Boston Red Sox EMC in 2008, when Ricoh was on both teams helmets; the Seattle Mariners had Boeing on sleeves and Oakland Athletics had the social app company Gloops in 2012, when Gloops was on both sleeves; and Oakland had MGM Resorts on sleeves and Seattle had the petroleum company Eneos in 2019, when there were no helmet ads.


Eintracht Braunschweig, then in the Bundesliga, became the first German club with advertising in March 1973 under an agreement with Jägermeister.

Jersey ads in Britain's professional leagues started with Scotland's Hibernian during the 1977-78 season and Bukta, a sportswear company, and extended to English League fields when Liverpool reached an agreement with Hitachi ahead of the 1979-80 season.

Juventus began shirt advertising in Serie A under a deal with Ariston in 1979, and Real Madrid started in Spain's La Liga with Zanussi in 1982, according to footballpink.net.

Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007. Real Salt Lake was the first to announce a deal, with the dietary supplement juice company XanGo.

Among other North American leagues, the NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Should you invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International right now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
EMC (EMC)
1.3333 of 5 stars		$29.05flat1.58%N/AN/AN/A
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
3.2283 of 5 stars		$42.65+3.6%0.02%17.41Buy$54.78
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.