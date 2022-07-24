Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
Protect Your Beers This Summer with This Non-Tipping Can Cooler
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
Protect Your Beers This Summer with This Non-Tipping Can Cooler
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
Protect Your Beers This Summer with This Non-Tipping Can Cooler
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
Protect Your Beers This Summer with This Non-Tipping Can Cooler

Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


Traffic queues are seen at the check-in of the Port of Dover as delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel continue to affect journeys as many families embark vacations following the start of summer holidays for schools in England and Wales, near Folkestone, England, Saturday July 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Truck drivers and travelers seeking to cross from the U.K. into France faced major disruptions and long waiting times for a third day Sunday on the weekend that kicks off the summer holidays for many British families.

Huge lines have formed since Friday at both the Port of Dover for those taking car ferries across the English Channel and in nearby Folkestone on roads leading to the Eurotunnel that goes under the Channel to France.

Eurotunnel said drivers were still facing a wait of at least 90 minutes to check-in for the railway shuttle on Sunday.

Still, congestion at the port had eased somewhat compared to the last two days, when it took several hours to clear a miles-long backlog of traffic as tens of thousands of people went on vacation along with a large amount of cargo trucks.

Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, U.K. travelers face stricter border checks when traveling to the continent. At Dover they are performed on the English side of the channel by French staff.

British officials and politicians have blamed the chaos on staffing shortages at border posts, an accusation denied by the French.

The Port of Dover said the checkpoints were “fully manned” on Sunday. Port authorities said as of Sunday morning, 72,000 passengers had been processed over the long weekend.

The port’s chief executive Doug Bannister said it had been an “incredibly challenging” few days and thanked both passengers and the local community for their patience.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had said she had a “good talk” on the travel backlog with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Saturday.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.