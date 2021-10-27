S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
High-Yield Dividend King Kimberly-Clark Is On Sale 
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Winnebago Stock is Giving a Nice Pullback Entry Here
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
High-Yield Dividend King Kimberly-Clark Is On Sale 
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Winnebago Stock is Giving a Nice Pullback Entry Here
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
High-Yield Dividend King Kimberly-Clark Is On Sale 
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Winnebago Stock is Giving a Nice Pullback Entry Here
S&P 500   4,574.79
DOW   35,756.88
QQQ   379.12
The Top 3 Materials Stocks to Buy in November
Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) Is Bouncing Hard Off Support - Watch Out Above
3 Characteristics To Watch When Evaluating Growth Stocks
High-Yield Dividend King Kimberly-Clark Is On Sale 
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in flux
Winnebago Stock is Giving a Nice Pullback Entry Here

Pakistan: Saudi Arabia to deposit $3 billion with state bank

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will deposit $3 billion into its central bank to help bolster the cash-strapped fellow Islamic nation’s shrinking foreign reserves.

Shaukat Tarin, Pakistan's top finance ministry official, also said on Twitter that Saudi Arabia will additionally supply 1.2 billion worth of oil to Pakistan on credit.

The latest development comes two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s economy is currently under pressure because of an increase of oil prices in the international market. Khan has repeatedly increased oil prices at home, drawing criticism from his countrymen.

Saudi Arabia is a close Pakistani ally and a leading supplier of oil to Islamabad.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.