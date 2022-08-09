QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)
Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets on Dismal Outlook

Mon., August 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stock is staging a post-earnings slide this morning, down 13.3% at $9.92 at last glance, after its mixed second-quarter report. The software name posted a worse-than-expected loss of 1 cent per share, while revenue beat analyst estimates. What is mostly weighing on the shares today, however, is the company's lowered full-year and current-quarter revenue forecasts, after the timing of its government contracts became "uncertain."

Today's drop has PLTR on track to snap an eight-day win streak, after the security closed above the 150-day moving average for the first time since November over the last session. Now, the shares have pulled back to a trendline connecting higher lows since its May 12, record low of $6.44. Year-to-date, the equity is down 45%. 

Analysts have yet to chime in after the event, though the majority lean bearish. Of the nine in coverage, six carry a tepid "hold" or worse rating. Meanwhile, short interest account for 6.3% of the stock's available float. 

When we last checked in with PLTR, its options pits were showing a stronger-than-usual penchant for puts. Today, however, 170,000 calls and 71,000 puts have been exchanged, with overall options volume running at five times the intraday average. The 8/12 10-strike call is the most popular contract by far, with new positions being bought to open there. 

