Palo Alto Stock Picks Up After Strong Results

Last updated on Sun., November 20, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is surging after its fiscal first-quarter earnings beat and raise, up 9.4% at $171.33 at last glance. No fewer than six analysts lifted their price targets in response, including Oppenheimer to $220 from $200, while Credit Suisse and Wolfe Research threw in a small price-target cuts to $225. The analysts in coverage Morgan Stanley, which holds an "overweight" rating and $268 price target, stated that Palo Alto "will be the first $100 billion market cap company in cybersecurity, or nearly double its current share price in two years."

PANW is trending on StockTwits after the event, with options traders traders targeting the equity at full force. So far, 56,000 calls and 29,000 puts have crossed the tape, which is six  times the average intraday volume. The November 175 call is the most popular, followed by the November 160 put. 

It's also worth noting that short interest makes up 7.4% of the stock's available float. It would take over five days to buy back these bearish bets, at PANW's average pace of trading. 

Lastly, short-term options traders have been overwhelmingly pessimistic on PANW. This is per its Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) 1.68, which ranks higher than 84% of readings from the past year. An unwinding of these bearish bets could support an even bigger surge in the shares.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

